Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$17.50 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 119.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

CVE:SGD opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.01. Snowline Gold has a one year low of C$3.88 and a one year high of C$8.81.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

