FY2025 EPS Forecast for KULR Technology Group Raised by Analyst

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $331.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

