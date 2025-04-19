Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $305.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.66 and its 200-day moving average is $337.68. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

