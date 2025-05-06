Joint (JYNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

Joint Trading Down 5.6 %

Joint stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.54. Joint has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

