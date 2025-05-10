Seeds Investor LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

