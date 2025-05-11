Everus (ECG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Everus to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $676.35 million for the quarter. Everus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Everus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG opened at $48.02 on Friday. Everus has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

