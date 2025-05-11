First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $48.22 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 1.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

