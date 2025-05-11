Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 167.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,033.75. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $51,310.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,977.24. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.