RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,221,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

