Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $203,000 Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,230 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NUGT opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $541.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.69.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

