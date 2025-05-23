Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,883 shares of company stock worth $48,268,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

