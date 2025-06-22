17,238 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.39 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

