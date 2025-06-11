OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,382,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.45 and a 200 day moving average of $558.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

