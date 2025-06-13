Financial Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 2.65% 5.31% 0.61% Old Point Financial 11.08% 8.56% 0.66%

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Old Point Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $404.22 million 3.11 $19.93 million $0.45 61.93 Old Point Financial $62.72 million 3.21 $9.51 million $1.96 20.11

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandy Spring Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 302.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Point Financial pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The company provides investment management, financial planning, and wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

