Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $7.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.06.

VOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jones Trading cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

VOR stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.51.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

