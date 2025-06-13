Life360 (LIF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Life360 to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Life360 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 1 3.13 Life360 Competitors 931 4868 6414 177 2.47

Profitability

Life360 currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.32%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Life360’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Life360 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life360 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 702.33 Life360 Competitors $5.55 billion $11.45 million -28.05

Life360’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Life360 beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

