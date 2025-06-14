Analysts Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms recently commented on VYX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 2.0%

NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 187,848 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

