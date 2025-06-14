Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:DFY Q2 Earnings

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.37. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.11 and a 12 month high of C$79.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.