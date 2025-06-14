Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lovesac Q4 Earnings

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Lovesac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 396.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

