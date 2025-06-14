Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for URBN Q2 Earnings

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $68.01 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,398.04. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $356,725. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.