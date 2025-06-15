CX Institutional Takes $277,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

