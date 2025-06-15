Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,414,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hologic by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,291,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hologic by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after buying an additional 572,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

