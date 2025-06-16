Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 42.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.3% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.