Short Interest in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Decreases By 60.0%

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

