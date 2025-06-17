281 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

