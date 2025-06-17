Contrasting QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. QNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and M&F Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $90.98 million 1.37 $11.45 million $3.10 10.87 M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.27 $4.77 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 12.58% 11.61% 0.65% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QNB beats M&F Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. The company serves other community banks, thrift institutions, credit unions and other non-bank financial organizations, such as mutual fund companies, insurance companies, and brokerage companies. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

