Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

