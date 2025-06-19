Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of EW opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

