Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 34.8%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,103,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 7,829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.

Shares of RSNHF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Resona has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

