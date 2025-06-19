Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 34.8%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,103,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 7,829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.7 days.
Resona Price Performance
Shares of RSNHF opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Resona has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
Resona Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resona
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.