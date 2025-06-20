Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $138.00 Average PT from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

