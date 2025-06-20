Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $20.33

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.81.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

