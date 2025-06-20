AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $208.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.50.

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $190.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.05 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,878,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,598,000 after buying an additional 183,887 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after buying an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

