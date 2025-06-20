Head-To-Head Comparison: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND)

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -113.55% -38.90% -28.18%

Risk and Volatility

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $267.38 million 0.17 -$37.86 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $185.38 million 0.10 -$43.92 million ($3.00) -0.71

Mynd.ai has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

Mynd.ai beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. The company was founded by Jia Wei Gan and Bing Yuan on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered Beijing, China.

