WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 209,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 67,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WH Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WH Group Price Performance

WH Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

