WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 209,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 67,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WH Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WH Group
WH Group Price Performance
WH Group Company Profile
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.