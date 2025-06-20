K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.66. 508,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 157,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KNTNF. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

About K92 Mining

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

