Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $41.69.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

