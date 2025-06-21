Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ambev by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 880,763 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

