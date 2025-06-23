CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives $15.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

