Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE DHI opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.