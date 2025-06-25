JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Helen F. Green Sells 4,221 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Helen F. Green sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £4,094.37 ($5,573.60).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

JARA opened at GBX 75.43 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.29. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a one year low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 88.20 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.28.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

