Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,449 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 495% compared to the typical volume of 748 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE MANU opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.13 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

