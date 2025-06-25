Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $686,000 in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications
In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.20.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
