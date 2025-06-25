Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $686,000 in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

