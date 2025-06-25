State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPO alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.