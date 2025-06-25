PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXQ. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,532,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 89,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of SOXQ stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.