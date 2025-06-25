PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23.
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.