PFG Investments LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

