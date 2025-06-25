PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

