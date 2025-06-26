Continuum Advisory LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AZN opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.