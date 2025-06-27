Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,982,000. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.14.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

