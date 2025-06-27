Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Trading 48.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) shot up 48.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

