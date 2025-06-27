Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Trading 48.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) shot up 48.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CCPPF
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.